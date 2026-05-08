If Reform UK can hold this position, Nigel Farage will become UK prime minister

Forget Keir Starmer’s future as prime minister, the story so far of the elections in Britain is Nigel Farage’s apparent future as prime minister.

His Reform UK party has surged spectacularly in the 40 local councils that have declared results so far in England. Perhaps most eye-catching of all is the party’s strong performance in the northwest of England and the Greater Manchester area.

In Tameside, the backyard of would-be Labour leadership contender Angela Rayner, Reform took 16 of Labour’s 17 seats. In Wigan, the home patch of culture secretary Lisa Nandy, Reform took all 22 of Labour’s seats.

Those early results may not translate perfectly into the overall picture, but as it stands Reform seems to be achieving a vote share in or around 30 per cent. Its rivals – Labour, the Tories, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats – can’t get out of the teens.

If Farage can hold those proportions and take them into a national general election campaign in a couple of years’ time, then under Britain’s first-past-the-post system, he would be firmly on course for Downing Street.

[ UK elections: Nigel Farage heralds ‘historic change’ as Reform UK surgesOpens in new window ]

“Nigel for PM” is no longer a facetious Westminster joke. It really is on.

And what of Starmer’s future as leader of the Labour Party and, with it, Britain?

All the noises from the UK prime minister in recent weeks are that he will fight on. He is expected to try the umpteenth “reset” of his faltering premiership with a set-piece speech on Monday.

The difficulty that he and his shell-shocked party face is that if he tacks right to counter Reform, it plays into the hands of the Greens. If, as is thought more likely, he moves left to shore up that flank, he leaks more to Reform on the other side.

That is the very definition of a pincer grip, and Starmer is caught in the middle of it.

[ A win for the Scottish National Party does not mean the UK is ‘cracking at the seams’Opens in new window ]

Counting begins this morning in devolved parliamentary votes in Scotland and also Wales, where Labour is expected to lose its first election in a century. There will be no late succour for Starmer in either Celtic nation.

The Starmer malaise set in almost exactly a year ago, when Labour lost the Runcorn & Helsby byelection to Reform by just six votes. That proved that Farage’s party was capable of taking votes from its left-leaning rival, instead of just simply gobbling up old Tory votes on the right. Sarah Pochin became Reform’s first woman MP.

Halton council in Cheshire, which overlaps with the Runcorn parliamentary constituency, was among those to declare early results. Reform won 16 seats, suggesting that its onslaught on Labour hasn’t yet run out of steam.

That bodes ill for Labour in places like south Wales, where we will have a clear picture of the result in the Senedd vote by late afternoon.

If Labour also loses heavily in inner London to the Greens, then the party will have experienced an absolute calamity in this week’s votes.

[ Labour’s century-long hold on Wales is collapsing – but why?Opens in new window ]

Starmer may say he will fight on, until the moment that he doesn’t. Labour under his leadership is facing an existential crisis.

I heard one senior Labour figure on Thursday say that Starmer “is doing for Labour what myxomatosis did for rabbits”. As a leader, how do you possibly come back from that?