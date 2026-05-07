Superdry co-founder James Holder jailed for eight years for raping woman after night out

A co-founder of clothing firm Superdry has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of raping a woman after a night out drinking.

James Holder (54) of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England, had gone back to the woman’s home, went to the toilet and then promptly fell asleep on her bed snoring.

The multimillionaire fashion boss then woke up and beckoned the woman, who was trying to sleep in her lounge, into the bedroom and raped her.

He denied rape, claiming the sexual activity was consensual, but was convicted by a unanimous jury at Cirencester courthouse last week.

Recorder David Chidgey, sitting at Bristol crown court on Thursday, jailed Holder for eight years, describing the offence as “a despicable piece of sexual violence”.

The judge said: “It was about entitlement, it was about your sense of entitlement and your sense of doing what you wanted and your causal disregard for the victim’s absolute right to say what she wanted to do with her own body.”

Holder, who appeared by video-link from Hewell prison wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, did not react as the sentence was passed.

His trial heard that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked in the early hours of May 7th, 2022, after a night out at a bar in Cheltenham.

The judge said Holder and his friend were due to take their own taxi but instead climbed into the back of another taxi which was taking the woman home.

He told Holder this was the “first evidence which spoke to your attitude and your intentions”.

The men went into the woman’s home, where Holder attacked her.

“You ignored her pleas to stop and ignored the fact that she was crying,” the judge said.

He ordered Holder to pay prosecution costs of £5,000.

The judge paid tribute to the woman’s bravery, describing how she had given evidence in person and without a screen.

During the hearing, she read a victim personal statement to the court.

She told Holder: “Four years to the day since you chose to take what was never yours – my choice, my dignity, my body.

“Four years since you raped me. I will not soften that word to make it easier for you or anyone else to hear, it belongs to the truth of your actions.

“I am still here, still standing, still reclaiming every part of myself you tried to take. The weight of what happened should be yours to carry, not mine.”

The woman continued: “You entered my home uninvited. You ignored my repeated pleas to stop, acting as though you were entitled to continue your attack on my body.”

She said her home, where she should have been safe, was “completely violated” by Holder’s actions.

Representing Holder, Michelle Heeley KC said her client had one previous conviction for drink-driving which happened after the rape.

She told how Holder had cofounded Superdry and “built a brand that has employed thousands of people”, including many from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The court received a letter from Holder’s wife, who is “fully supportive of her husband”, setting out the impact of his conviction on his family, Heeley said.

“Mr Holder intends to work hard while in custody,” she told the court.

“He has already inquired about holding training workshops to teach fashion and design, giving practical skills.

“He recognises he will be there for a period of time and wants to use his time productively.

“The reality is, for a man like Mr Holder, any amount of time in custody is going to be difficult.

“He is a target because of the matter being in the press, but also the suggestion that he has money. That makes him a target in custody.”

Outside court, det constable Elle MacLeod of Gloucestershire Constabulary paid tribute to the woman.

“She has not only fought to achieve justice for herself but she has potentially prevented other individuals from becoming victims of sexual violence committed by Holder,” MacLeod said.

“Although no sentence will undo the damage done by Holder on that night, I hope it goes some way to delivering justice for her.” – PA