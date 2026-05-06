London police set up specialist team to protect Jewish communities

A Police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 1st, carrying Essa Suleiman who was charged with attempted murder after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

British police are setting up a new ‌team of 100 officers including counter terrorism specialists to help protect Jewish communities ‌across London after a series of anti-Semitic attacks including the stabbing of two men.

The plan ​announced on Wednesday for a dedicated protection team comes as officers announced more arrests for anti-Semitism, including detaining a 35-year old man on Saturday after rocks were ​thrown at an ambulance belonging to the Jewish community.

London’s Metropolitan Police chief Mark ⁠Rowley said Jewish communities were facing “sustained threats” from hostile state actors ‌as well ‌as ​extreme right-wing groups, elements of the extreme left and Islamist terrorists.

Detectives are examining whether the arson ⁠incidents have possible Iranian links, ​after British security officials warned that ​Iran was using criminal proxies to carry out hostile activity.

Since late ‌March, there have been a ​number of high-profile arson attacks with four Jewish ambulances burned and ⁠synagogues targeted. Last week, two ⁠Jewish men ​were also stabbed. Both victims survived the attack.

Over the past four weeks, police said they had arrested about 50 people for anti-Semitic hate crimes and charged eight individuals. On top of that, 28 arrests have been made as part of investigations alongside counter terrorism policing for arson and other serious ‌incidents.

“This new team will ⁠be primarily focused on protecting the Jewish community, which faces some of the highest levels of hate crime alongside ‌significant terrorist and hostile state threats,” said a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police force.

British ​ prime minister Keir Starmer convened a meeting on Monday ​with business, health and cultural leaders aimed at trying to tackle anti-Semitism. – Reuters