If you want to understand small-town Britain, read its village noticeboards

Garelochhead was almost deserted, so I did my best impression of Miley Byrne from Glenroe, meandering through the village. Photograph: Mark Paul

Passing through the district of Argyll and Bute, northwest of Glasgow, last week, I stopped for sustenance in the neat little village of Garelochhead. As its name suggests, it sits at the head of Gare Loch, which is the waterway home of the UK’s submarines and nuclear weapons.

Whatever metal monsters lurked in the waters beneath, things were a little less intimidating and a whole lot more sedate at street level in the village.

Garelochhead was almost deserted, so I did my best impression of Miley Byrne from Glenroe, meandering through the village with my hands behind my back, whistling away to myself like a farmer admiring ewes. The world’s forever in a hurry, so why chase it.

I passed the little old church at the top of the town that appeared to be falling into rack and ruin. I passed the cute, very Scottish sign on one resident’s window warning strangers not to trespass on their property: “We’re tired of burying the bodies.”

Eventually I stopped at the village noticeboard at the heart of the main street.

If you want to understand small-town Britain, then read its village noticeboards. This isn’t solely a Scottish thing, an English or a Welsh one either. I’ve become quite a fan of noticeboards since moving to Britain almost three-and-a-half years ago.

They take them very seriously here, all across the land. They don’t just post notes for dogwalkers. It may seem anachronistic in our bewildering, bedazzled digital age, but there is something comforting and democratic about reading the village’s communal news while standing on the main street with your hands behind your back.

Many British villages post on their noticeboards the full, detailed minutes of meetings of their parish councils or, as in Garelochhead’s case, the residents’ association. They can be often goldmines for gossip, littered with local snark.

The latest Garelochhead’s residents’ association minutes were no Pentagon Papers, but they gave me more insight into this ordered little town than hours of banging on doors or buying pints for locals in the Anchor Inn down the street.

Gare Loch near Faslane, Scotland. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

I learned that the decrepit Church of Scotland church in Garelochhead that I had passed a few minutes previously had actually been put up for sale and was no longer used by the congregation. According to the minutes, the church was in talks to sell it to the World International Sacred Peace Movement (WISPM) from Nigeria.

There were apparently local fears that the deal had stalled. Everybody had been promised the transaction would close in the first week of January after the final new year’s service.

But now the church general trustees in Edinburgh wouldn’t say what was happening, the minutes said, although the local church minister had told the residents’ association that the WISPM was still very much interested.

The residents’ association said it would alert the local newspapers to the delay and try to make contact with the Nigerians to see what they wanted to do.

WISPM is an evangelical Christian movement, a “grouped soul of world organ”. It would certainly bring something new to this sleepy lochside village.

The residents’ association also outlined how they had secured a £629 grant for new fencing and insurance for the “Isabella Campbell monument”. Later, I would check out who she was.

Campbell was a local young woman who was revered for the depth of her religious fervour and spiritual insight in early 19th century Scotland. Her sister Mary was said to speak in tongues. Both were said to be “anointed” by God.

Isabella suffered an early death, but inspired people from near and far with her status as a near-saint and prophet. I went looking for her memorial, finding it on a hill above the village. All it says is, simply: “Here Isabella Campbell was wont to pray”.

Reading the Garelochhead noticeboard, I learned villagers were angry over a shortage of GPs. Some villagers were also upset about people walking dogs on the astroturf pitch. One man was having trouble insuring his house because somebody had abandoned a boat beside it. Mysterious trucks had been sucking up the local public water supply.

Then, separate from the association notes, I spotted an ominous-looking posting above the window cleaning ad and bus timetable, behind the noticeboard’s locked glass. “Urgent community notice”. The noticeboard wasn’t all little issues or whimsy.

The note warned Garelochhead villagers that a paedophile who had been convicted of abusing local children over a decade before was out of prison and, apparently, had been linked with the Glasgow area. That was little over an hour away.

“Stay informed. Stay vigilant,” it said.

A similar note had also been stuck to the local bus shelter.

The sex offender, I later learned, had been found guilty of assaulting children from nearby towns between the 1970s and about 2002. Now the village jungle drums were beating about his possible re-emergence on the scene.

Village noticeboards tell you a lot about the hopes and fears of Britain and of Britons.

I read them everywhere I go.