Keir Starmer tells MPs it ‘staggering’ he was not told Peter Mandelson failed vetting check

Keir Starmer makes a statement to the House of Commons about the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Photograph: PA

Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer has told MPs it was “staggering” that he was not told Peter Mandelson had failed vetting checks and acknowledged the British parliament should have known about it “a long time ago”.

Starmer said foreign office officials had approved Mandelson’s developed vetting status, enabling him to see secret information as ambassador to the US, despite the recommendation of security experts not to grant clearance.

The prime minister said he would not have proceeded with the appointment of Mandelson if he had known UK Security Vetting (UKSV), the agency responsible for conducting assessments, had declined to approve the peer.

Starmer effectively fired the foreign office’s top civil servant Olly Robbins after finding out last week that Mandelson’s vetting status had been granted despite failing the UKSV check.

But he insisted he took personal responsibility for the ultimate decision to appoint the controversial former cabinet minister to the Washington post.

Mandelson was sacked in September last year after revelations about the extent of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer said: “At the heart of this, there is also a judgment I made that was wrong. I should not have appointed Peter Mandelson.” – PA