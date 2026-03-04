Partner of sitting Labour MP arrested on suspicion of spying for China

British security minister Dan Jarvis said counter-terror police have arrested three men on suspicion of spying for China in London and Wales. Photograph: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The partner of a sitting Labour MP is among three men who have been arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

London’s Metropolitan Police took the men into custody on Wednesday morning on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, and as part of a wider investigation into national security offences related to China.

Detectives from counter-terrorism policing London, which is leading the investigation, arrested a 39-year-old man in London, a 68-year-old man in Powys, Wales and a 43-year-old man in Pontyclun, Wales.

The police have not identified the men, who remain in custody.

However, sources said they included the partner of a Labour MP. A second person is understood to be the partner of a former Labour MP. The identity of the third, or whether they have any links to parliament, is unknown.

The police said the arrests were part of a “proactive investigation” and that there is not an “imminent or direct threat to the public”.

As well as searches at the addresses where the arrests were made, counter-terrorism detectives are carrying out searches at what it understood to be residential addresses in London, East Kilbride in Scotland, and Cardiff in Wales.

Security services have been investigating foreign interference in UK democracy, including attempts to obtain information on policymaking and interfere with sovereign affairs.

Previous cases of alleged spying within parliament have caused deep concern in Westminster, prompting warnings of a serious “systemic challenge” to British democracy.

British officials have made formal representations to their Chinese counterparts in London and Beijing, the UK’s security minister Dan Jarvis said.

Jarvis told the Commons that the British government stood “resolute in our resolve to counter foreign interference activity targeting the UK from any state actor.

“The government has been consistent and unambiguous in our assessment that China presents a series of threats to the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We remain deeply concerned by an increasing pattern of covert activity from Chinese state-linked actors targeting UK democracy.”

He said this involved attempts to obtain information on UK policymaking and interfere with the country’s sovereign affairs.

“From the November MI5 espionage alert warning about Chinese intelligence officers targeting individuals with access to sensitive information on parliament and government, to the attempted interference activities of Christine Lee in 2022, this government will not tolerate it,” he said.

Jarvis said there will be “severe consequences” if it is proven that China attempted to interfere with UK sovereign affairs.

He told MPs: “Let me be clear, if there is proven evidence of attempts by China to interfere with UK sovereign affairs, we will impose severe consequences and hold all actors involved to account.”

He added: “The government is taking robust action to ensure the UK’s democratic institutions and processes are a hard target for this activity.

“The National Security Act provides our intelligence agencies and law enforcement with the modern legal tools they need to deter, detect and disrupt the full range of state threats.

“The action counter-terrorism police have been able to take this morning is an example that that legislation is working well.”

- Agencies. This is a developing story