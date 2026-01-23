Keir Starmer’s allies launch ‘Stop Andy Burnham’ campaign to block parliamentary return

Allies of the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, say there would be significant disquiet among Labour MPs, unions and party members if the leadership tried to block him. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

British prime minister Keir Starmer’s allies have launched a “Stop Andy Burnham” campaign to prevent the Labour mayor from returning to parliament after the resignation of a Manchester MP triggered a byelection.

Multiple members of the party’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) predicted it would be impossible for Mr Burnham to make it through the selection process given the number of Starmer loyalists on the body desperate to avoid a leadership challenge.

The Labour party machine sprang into action after Andrew Gwynne announced he was planning to quit due to ill health, with officials and MPs warning about the financial cost and political risk of a subsequent mayoral race.

However, allies of the Greater Manchester mayor suggested there would be significant disquiet among MPs, the unions and party members should the leadership try to block him from returning to parliament, where he served as the MP for Leigh from 2001 to 2017.

Mr Burnham has made no secret of his ambitions. He prompted outrage within No 10 and among cabinet ministers when he said in the run up to the party’s conference last year that many MPs had urged him to run for Labour leader.

He has long been believed to be seeking a return to parliament to stand for the Labour leadership if there was a challenge to Mr Starmer, but was thought to have limited options for a byelection in the northwest of England.

The British government will have to move the writ for a byelection, which two well-placed sources suggested was likely to take place before the May elections, meaning Mr Burnham could be in place for any aftermath.

But his allies have cautioned not to overstate the extent of planning that might be under way, suggesting that he was passionate about his current job and would only return to national politics if he had something to contribute.

“People want to paint him as scheming and plotting but that’s absolutely not where he is. He loves being mayor of Manchester. It would only ever be an option if felt he had something to offer,” one said.

But with polls suggesting Mr Starmer is unpopular in the country and many MPs despondent about Labour’s fate at the next election, Mr Burnham stands out as the only senior Labour figure with positive public approval ratings.

Should Mr Burnham decide to run, there are still multiple obstacles standing in his way. He would need to be selected by the NEC – where the odds are stacked against him – and win the byelection in Gorton and Denton against Reform UK and pro-Gaza independents, all before any potential leadership challenge.

Senior Labour figures said a “Stop Andy” campaign was already under way, with the party machinery tightly controlled by Morgan McSweeney, Mr Starmer’s chief of staff, and his allies.

The prime minister himself said on Thursday that the byelection process was in the “early stages” and his MPs must stop talking about potential leadership challenges.

“My message is to my entire party, and is that every minute we waste talking about anything other than the cost of living and stability in Europe and across the globe is a wasted minute,” he told Channel 4 News.

Mr Burnham, speaking before Mr Gwynne confirmed he was stepping down, told reporters: “People shouldn’t rush to conclusions. I have been very focused on my role as mayor of Greater Manchester and I think the [reindustrialisation] plan I put out this week shows that.”

Five members of the NEC said they believed it would be impossible for Mr Burnham to make it through the selection panel given the number of Starmer allies in the committee and how they could be handpicked to sit on the selection panel.

They said this was not just down to personal animosity to Mr Burnham, but also the cost of a mayoral byelection in Greater Manchester, which would mean diverting about £500,000 (€576,000) of party funding from other races across Britain.

“It is deeply selfish of Andy to want to run for this – costing us tens of thousands we don’t have and diverting activist resources when we are fighting other crucial elections. It is absurd beyond description and cannot be allowed,” one said.

Several sources shared concerns about Nigel Farage’s party attempting to fill any vacancy created by Mr Burnham. “What if Reform won the Greater Manchester mayoralty? It would be totemic for them: their biggest win yet. We would be mad to let that happen,” one said.

Mr Burnham, as a publicly elected mayor, would have to secure the NEC’s permission to run. It is also possible the body could impose an all-female shortlist in order to stop his nomination.

However, one Burnham ally warned against assuming the NEC would automatically block his candidacy, even though Mr Starmer’s team is widely thought to control it.

“I don’t think anybody wants a big fight within the NEC. That’s not where anybody wants to end up. Nobody benefits from that. But you would be unwise to second guess the NEC,” they said.

The unions are a significant force on the party’s ruling body, holding 13 out of about 40 seats. The biggest unions – Unite, Unison and the GMB – were for now keeping their counsel, although sources suggested they would be uncomfortable with anything that looked like interference from No 10.

But even with their support, two insiders suggested Mr Burnham could still struggle to get the numbers to overrule a selection panel and get on the shortlist for the seat, clearing the NEC.

Mr Gwynne has a 13,413 majority in the seat, which lies to the south-east of Manchester. Reform UK is likely to mount a significant challenge in any byelection, capitalising on support in the Tameside part of the constituency.

Labour believes it is on firmer ground in the larger, Greater Manchester part of the seat, although could face some pressure from pro-Gaza independents.

Should Mr Burnham return to parliament, he would have to secure the backing of 80 Labour MPs to challenge Mr Starmer, although the mayor – who served in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments – is viewed with scepticism by some on the backbenches. - The Guardian