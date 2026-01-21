Mother of 10 found guilty of keeping teenage girl as ‘house slave’ for 25 years

Amanda Wixon denied a charge of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A teenage girl was forced to work as a “house slave” for a woman and her 10 children for more than 25 years, a court heard.

The woman, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into the squalid home of mother-of-10 Amanda Wixon (56) in 1995 and remained there until 2021.

Gloucester Crown Court in England heard the woman was regularly beaten and also hit with a broom handle – knocking out her teeth.

Washing-up liquid would be squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face, and she had her head repeatedly shaved against her will.

Her food was limited by Wixon, and she lived off scraps, could not leave the house and was forced to secretly wash at night.

The family home in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was overcrowded, in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster hanging off and rubbish in the back garden.

The bedroom of the victim in the house. Photograph: Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire

The defendant denied a charge of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A jury acquitted her of one assault charge but found her guilty of the others.

Wixon was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced on March 12th.

Sam Jones, prosecuting, told the jury: “She was kept in and prevented from leaving the address and she was assaulted and hit many, many times and forced to work with the threats of violence.

“She had been denied food and the ability to wash over many years.”

Judge Ian Lawrie KC said there was a “Dickensian quality” to the story after the woman, who has learning difficulties, left her own “dysfunctional family”.

Police went to the house in March 2021 in response to a report made by one of Wixon’s sons about the woman.

Officers described the woman’s bedroom as looking like a “prison cell”, with other bedrooms untidy and dirty.

She told police: “I don’t want to be here. I don’t feel safe. Mandy hits me all the time. I don’t like it.

“I haven’t washed for years. She doesn’t let me.”

The court heard social services were involved with the family in the late 1990s but there were no records of any contact since.

“The fact remains that nothing was done by social services,” Mr Jones said.

There were no medical records or dental records for the woman, and she had not seen a doctor in two decades.

“The lack of records from the hospital, the doctor and the dentist or any involvement with social services for 20 years provides further support of her never being allowed to leave the house,” Mr Jones said.

The bedroom where the victim stayed in Wixon's house. Photograph: Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire

“By the late 1990s it appears the woman disappeared into a black hole. Not a single meeting that left a record or a single sighting of her outside the house,” he added.

Like many in the house, including Wixon, the woman had lost many of her teeth due to poor dental hygiene.

When she was discovered by police, her Body Mass Index was “very close” to being underweight.

She also had scarring to her lips and face and large calluses on her feet and ankles from being constantly on her hands and knees cleaning floors.

One neighbour described the woman as “looking like something out of a concentration camp”.

Another saw her looking “skin and bone” with a shaved head and described seeing her being hit with a broom.

Since being rescued, the woman is now living with a foster family, attending college and has been on holidays abroad. She has suffered nightmares about her ordeal, and has a constant wish to clean.

Wixon denied all the charges and blamed her estranged son Clint for suggesting things to the woman.

Edward Hollingsworth, defending, described the prosecution case as a “tale of fantasy and lies” and suggested there was a “child-like fantasy” to the woman’s allegations.

“The life of Amanda Wixon was much more complicated and nuanced,” he said.

“Her other children were not vaccinated, not attending school, and had rotting teeth and head lice.”

He said they all lived in squalid conditions and the other children’s bedrooms were equally as bad.

“The truth is, that just like Mandy and others in the family, their teeth rotted out by neglect, and has been inflated to a story of violent abuse,” he said.

“Negligent but not the systematic abuse that has been alleged.”

As Wixon left court she was asked what she had to say to her victim and replied: “Not a lot.”

Asked if she was sorry, she said: “No. I never done it.”

Reporters asked if she was a “monster”, as she stopped to light a cigarette, and she replied: “Say what you think.”

Wixon, who was found guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm for shaving the victim’s head, described this conviction as “rubbish”, and also denied hitting her in the face with a broom, which she was also convicted of. – PA