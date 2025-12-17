UK to rejoin EU’s Erasmus student exchange programme

The UK is set to rejoin the Erasmus student exchange programme, the British government has confirmed. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Young people across the UK and the EU will reciprocally be able to study or gain work experience through the EU’s Erasmus scheme for the first time since Brexit, after the government announced an agreement to rejoin at a cost of £570m (€650m).

The scheme officially known as Erasmus+ will be reopened to those involved in education, training, culture and sport from 2027, after discussions in London and Brussels to fulfil a Labour election manifesto pledge.

The UK government said up to 100,000 people of all ages could benefit in the first year, and stressed that Erasmus membership “will create educational and training opportunities for British apprentices, further education students and adult learners, as well as those in higher education”.

Jacqui Smith, the skills minister, said: “This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity, giving learners the chance to build skills, confidence and international experience that employers value.

“Erasmus+ will open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education.”

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said the announcement was “brilliant news” for staff and students of all ages in further education colleges.

He added: “For students, it widens their perspective on the world, opening their eyes to different cultures and different ways of life, and for staff, the opportunity to learn from other countries on how they deliver technical education and skills is invaluable.

“I am sure colleges will be delighted that they can offer these opportunities to students and staff.”

[ Have your say: Have you received a scam call from a UK +44 number?Opens in new window ]

The UK’s contribution for 2027 will be approximately £570m, coming from existing departmental budgets.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the government’s EU relations minister, reached the agreement after talks with his EU counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, as part of Keir Starmer’s “reset” in relations with the EU.

In a joint statement, they said: “The United Kingdom association to Erasmus+ in 2027 would offer significant opportunities across the education, training, sport and youth sectors for individuals in the United Kingdom and the European Union, particularly for those in the younger generation.

“The European Commission and the United Kingdom look forward to these opportunities becoming available. They are pleased that the specific terms of this association, including mutually agreed financial terms, represent a fair balance between the UK’s contributions and the benefits the programme offers and pave the way for United Kingdom participation in the programme in 2027.”

The UK government said the terms would ensure “value for UK taxpayers while guaranteeing full participation benefits”.

For university students, the decision means they will be able to spend up to a year studying at European universities as part of their UK degree courses without paying extra fees, while UK universities will be able to accept European students under the same terms.

Those travelling to Europe under the scheme will be eligible for a grant to help with the costs of living abroad, including those studying at FE colleges or on work placements.

Alex Stanley, a vice-president of the National Union of Students, said: “Since the UK left the programme, the number of UK students studying in Europe has plummeted, and as has the number of students from Europe studying in the UK.

“But now, the next generation of students from the UK would be able to experience it all, and campuses across the country could benefit from the perspectives of Erasmus students coming to the UK.”

The Erasmus scheme started in 1987 as a university exchange programme but has expanded over the past decade to include work and training placements, as well as funding for school trips and cultural events.

The UK left Erasmus after Brexit, with Boris Johnson claiming the programme did not offer value for money. The government set up a more restricted student travel programme, known as the Turing scheme. No announcement has yet been made about the future of the Turing scheme. - The Guardian

[ Paddy Power fined by UK regulator over problem gamblingOpens in new window ]