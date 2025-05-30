UK

Comedian Russell Brand to enter pleas to rape and sexual assault charges

Brand (49) to appear at London court over allegations relating to four women between 1999 and 2005

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates Court in London earlier this month. Photograph: EPA
Fri May 30 2025 - 07:57

Comedian and actor Russell Brand is set to enter pleas to sex offence charges including rape and indecent assault.

Brand (49), of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, is scheduled to appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month where he heard details of allegations against him – including that he raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

He is also accused of grabbing a TV worker’s breasts before dragging her into a toilet and orally raping her.

A radio station worker alleges Brand grabbed her by the face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

Another alleged victim accuses the comedian of indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a male toilet.

He was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The allegations against Brand are said to have taken place against four women between 1999 and 2005.

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence. – PA

