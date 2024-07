Police injured in rioting following stab deaths of three girls in Southport

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out in Southport, England. Photograph: Getty Images

Eight police officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent protests following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the UK.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9) Bebe King (6) and Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.

According to authorities and media reports, the suspect was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. A false report had circulated online that the suspect was a recent immigrant who crossed the English Channel last week and was “on an MI6 watchlist.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items such as bricks towards the mosque in the seaside town at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

The violent scenes saw 27 officers taken to hospital, with 12 others being treated and discharged at the scene, North West Ambulance Service said.

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the officers injured in Tuesday’s protests will “now be unavailable for duty in what is an incredibly busy time for the force”.

Videos posted on social media showed people throwing wheelie bins and bricks at officers who held riot shields to push the crowds back.

The violence followed hundreds of people taking part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

As well as the three girls who died, eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

The vigil was followed by the protest outside the mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Britain’s prime minister said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and will “feel the full force of the law”.

Writing on X, eir Starmer said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.

Ms Cooper told broadcasters she saw a community “coming together” during her visit to Southport on Tuesday, and thanked police for their “heroism”.

She added: “That is why it is so appalling to now see those same police facing violent attacks from thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community.

“It is a total disgrace. Frankly, this is a time when everyone should be showing respect for a community and for the police.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

Merseyside Police said the suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related. - PA