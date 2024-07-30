Southport stabbing: Police name three victims, aged 6, 7 and 9

Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7), and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9) were killed in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school in Southport on Monday. Photographs: PA

The three children killed in a knife attack at a dance class in Southport have been named as Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7), and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9).

Eleven children and two adults were stabbed in what police described as a “ferocious attack” in a studio on Hart Street on Monday morning during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class for children.

Five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Flowers are laid in tribute to the child victims of a knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on Monday. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Alice’s family said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do, our princess. Like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

A 17-year-old boy, from the Lancashire village of Banks but born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, with police saying the motive remains unclear.

The suspect, who police said was armed with a knife, was being questioned by police on Tuesday. The force is not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, travelled to the Merseyside town and was expected to be joined later by the prime minister.

Ms Cooper laid flowers at the police cordon on Hart Street, along with the Southport MP, Patrick Hurley, the Merseyside police chief constable, Serena Kennedy, Merseyside fire and rescue service’s chief fire officer, Phil Garrigan, and the Merseyside police and crime commissioner, Emily Spurrell.

Keir Starmer joined King Charles in offering condolences to the victims on Monday, saying: “The whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard.”

Taylor Swift spoke out about the attack on Tuesday, saying she was “completely in shock”. The US singer said in a post on Instagram: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Mr Hurley urged people to avoid speculation on social media that could “inflame tensions” in the area. “The town doesn’t want that. The town is in mourning, the town is in shock, and we need to make sure that what is online is reflective of the reality on the ground,” he said.

Children of primary school age – the same age as many of the victims – were among those leaving flowers, teddy bears and other tributes near the scene on Tuesday.

Local residents described scenes of panic and terror in the immediate aftermath of the attack, as parents frantically tried to find their children, many of whom were being treated for their injuries in the street.

Colin Parry, the owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs, about 50m from the dance studio, said he had a heated exchange with a person he believed to be the attacker moments before the stabbings took place.

“He came down our driveway in a taxi and didn’t pay for the taxi, so I confronted him at that point. He was quite aggressive, he said: ‘What are you gonna do about it?’” he said.

Mr Parry added that a member of staff then saw “about 10 kids go running past him, all bleeding, and one of them collapsed on the floor”.

ITV News has published footage of a masked individual pacing in front of a house they say was later raided by police in Banks, a village about 5 miles from the scene of the attack.

An individual wearing a green hoodie and a face mask can be seen walking back and forth outside the house, with footage later showing several police cars and a group of officers, including some who are armed, appearing at the same house. – Guardian