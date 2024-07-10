Man suspected of murdering three women in crossbow attack in UK located by police

People deliver floral tributes near to the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where three women were killed in a crossbow attack at their home. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Triple-murder suspect Kyle Clifford has been located following the crossbow deaths of the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator.

Clifford (26) was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon, Hertfordshire Police said.

He is receiving medical treatment having been found with injuries.

No shots were fired by police, the force said.

READ MORE

Triple-murder suspect Kyle Clifford was located on Wednesday evening. Photograph: PA

Clifford was wanted in connection with the deaths of Carol Hunt, wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters Hannah and Louise in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

“Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.” – PA