Northern Ireland legacy Bill to become law after final Westminster vote

The UK government’s controversial legacy legislation to “draw a line” under the North’s Troubles is set to become law after it passed a final vote in Westminster on Wednesday.

MPs in the Commons voted by 288 to 205 to reject amendments introduced in the House of Lords on Tuesday which would have altered the conditions required for a perpetrator to receive immunity for prosecution and included consent from victims’ families.

The Bill will now return to the Lords next week, but parliamentary convention means it will not be opposed, and will instead proceed to receive royal assent and become law.

The new law is expected to be challenged in the courts by victims’ families and human rights groups in Northern Ireland.

The Irish government is taking legal advice about the possibility of taking the UK government to the European Court of Human Rights over its concerns the new law is in breach of international human rights law.

Following the vote on Wednesday relatives of those killed during the Troubles and groups representing victims and survivors condemned the new law and vowed they would not give up their fight for truth and justice.

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella was shot dead by a British soldier in Co Armagh in 1976, said the UK government had “abandoned victims in favour of protecting those who took the lives of our loved ones.

“There are no words to express how deep that betrayal cuts,” he said. “It is not right for the [UK] Government to decide who gets justice for serious crimes such as murder and who doesn’t.

“I will continue to fight – the lives of our loved ones mattered. This isn’t over,” he said.

Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland deputy director, Grainne Teggart, said it was a “dark day for justice” and “despite huge opposition, the UK government is pushing through a law that does nothing but absolve those responsible for conflict-related abuses, and shamefully, all under the guise of reconciliation.”

Calling on the Irish government to “follow through with their opposition to this Bill and make a firm and unequivocal commitment to take an interstate case,” she said it would “now be over to the courts to right this historic wrong.”

Relatives for Justice called on people to take part in a campaign on Wednesday evening to “light a candle in our windows, at our loved ones graves, in places special to us, to say #NeverGivingUp ... send a message to the British government, victims and survivors rights to truth, justice and accountability will not be dismissed, torn up and discounted and our loved ones’ memory will not be diminished.”

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will replace current methods of criminal and civil investigations and inquests with inquiries carried out by a new investigative body, which has the power to offer conditional amnesties for perpetrators.

It is opposed by the North’s five main political parties, victims and human rights groups, the Irish government, other parties in Ireland and in Britain, and internationally, but supported by veterans’ groups.