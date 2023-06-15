Partygate inquiry: Boris Johnson knowingly misled House of Commons

Boris Johnson would have faced a recommended suspension of 90 days from the Commons for deliberately misleading MPs and “being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the Privileges Committee, had he not quit his seat in protest after viewing the report last Friday. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over whether Covid lockdown rules were broken in Downing Street, a Privileges Committee investigation has found.

The committee said Mr Johnson would have faced a recommended suspension of 90 days from the Commons for deliberately misleading MPs and “being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the Privileges Committee, had he not quit his seat in protest after viewing the report last Friday.

Finding Mr Johnson lied to MPs with his partygate denials, the Privileges Committee wrote: “We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this committee.”

The committee said Mr Johnson committed a “serious contempt of the House” through his partygate denials.

It said in the report: “We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth.”

It found he also breached confidentiality requirements in his resignation statement by criticising the committee’s provisional findings.

“Mr Johnson’s conduct in making this statement is in itself a very serious contempt,” the report said.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.

He called the committee led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.