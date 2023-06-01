Deadline for UK government to hand over Johnson messages passes

The deadline for the British government to hand over former prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and personal notebooks to a public inquiry on Covid-19 has expired.

Just 45 minutes before the deadline, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters his government was still considering its next steps.

The prime minister said the government was “confident” in its position, but did not set out how it intended to respond to inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s demand for the documents to be submitted.

She had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm to disclose the information she has requested or face the threat of a criminal prosecution. Failure to to comply with the order could lead to a court battle and possibly a criminal offence.

The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for overseeing the operation of government, has so far resisted handing over some of the messages and records requested by the inquiry, saying they amounted to “unambiguously irrelevant information” beyond the inquiry’s scope.

Mr Johnson’s government ordered the inquiry in 2021 to look into the preparedness of the country as well as the public health and economic response after Britain recorded one of the world’s highest total number of deaths from Covid-19.

With a national election expected next year, the close examination of decision-making has the potential to create political headaches for Mr Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic.

Speaking at a summit in Moldova, Mr Sunak said: “I think it’s really important that we learn the lessons of Covid so that we can be better prepared in the future.

“And we’re doing that in the spirit of rigour but also transparency and candour.

“We’ve co-operated, the government’s co-operated thoroughly with the inquiry to date, handing over tens of thousands of documents, and we will continue to comply of course with the law, co-operate with the inquiry.

“We’re confident in our position but are carefully considering next steps.”

The government had previously argued that it did not have the messages and notebooks, but Mr Johnson’s office confirmed he has handed them over to officials. - PA/Reuters