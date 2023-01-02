Three people dead after early-morning hotel fire in Scotland

Police Scotland said three people had been confirmed dead at the scene. Photograph: Elaine Blair/Twitter

Three people have died after an early-morning hotel blaze in Perth, Scotland, police have confirmed

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel just after 5am on Monday.

Police Scotland said three people had been confirmed dead at the scene.

Deputy first minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”.

Mr Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Chief Supt Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Police Scotland said officers were called to the hotel in County Place shortly before 5.10am.

Guests had been evacuated, along with two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.

A number of people were treated for minor injuries by crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Roads surrounding the hotel were closed off with members of the public asked to avoid the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent nine appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am. – PA