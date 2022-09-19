Queue to Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state closes to public after four long days

The final members of the public have filed through Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the queen. Photograph: PA

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state has closed to new arrivals after four long days and with her state funeral to take place at 11am on Monday.

Over the course of a unique morning in London, the official end of the longest monarchical reign in British history, a spectacular extravaganza of royal funereal pageantry and the most intense security operation since the second World War will be compressed into hours which have been minutely plotted for years in advance.

The final members of the public filed through Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the queen at 6.30am.

Members of parliamentary staff then followed, with Black Rod Sarah Clarke the last to walk past the coffin.

Thousands of people have made the journey to pay their respects to the late UK monarch.

The UK department for digital, culture, media and sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the queue to see the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The department said: “The queue to attend her majesty the queen’s lying in state is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue. Stewards will manage those already nearby. Thank you for your understanding.”

The announcement had been expected throughout the day on Sunday as waiting times hit a peak of 14 hours at 10am.

However, mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the queen’s lying in state.

Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.

Mourners, some of whom were in tears, complained to police that they had been “lied to” earlier in the night about the chances of being able to get into Westminster Hall.

People line the route along Whitehall ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Albert, who joined the queue without a wristband at 10pm last night, was one of the mourners who was not allowed into Westminster.

He said the government’s official live feed was not kept up to date with information that no more wristbands would be given out.

“The communication has been terrible,” said Albert, after having queued in central London for more than six hours.

He said: “There were loads of people who joined the official queue based on the website, but never received wristbands.”

“And in the queue they didn’t give us any information — just to be disrespectful to us when we got here (Lambeth Bridge) in the end.”

St John Ambulance had expressed concern about cold temperatures overnight as people queue alongside the river Thames.

It said in the early hours of Sunday morning that 98 people needed medical support, with nine taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the UK will come to a halt on Monday morning when the queen’s funeral ceremony pauses at 11.55am to allow for a two-minute reign of silence.

The details of Operation London Bridge were approved and signed off by the queen, long before her death (in Balmoral 11 days ago) triggered its implementation

The mark of respect represents the still point of a day which is at once a sumptuous display of royal and military funeral pageantry, an intense security and logistical operation and a vast outpouring of public affection for the late monarch.

Operation London Bridge, which began as soon as the queen’s death was announced 11 days ago, will conclude when she is laid to rest in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel after a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

More than 70 heads of state, including President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, US president Joe Biden, and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, arrived in London more than the weekend for what represents an unprecedented concentration of world leaders. They will be seated in the south transept of Westminster Abbey some two hours before the 11am service. — PA