Death of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III to meet Liz Truss and address the UK

King Charles III will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and address the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday. Photograph: Getty Images

King Charles III is returning from Balmoral Castle to London, where he will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss before recording a televised address to be broadcast at 6pm.

The king and his sister Anne were with Queen Elizabeth II when she died aged 96 on Thursday afternoon after 70 years on the throne.

The Accession Council, made up of privy counsellors and other senior figures, will meet at St James’s Palace in London at 10am to proclaim the new king. The Privy Council, a body that has advised monarchs for centuries, is made up of about 670 current and former politicians, judges, bishops, lords and members of the royal family.

The Accession Council also includes senior civil servants, the lord mayor and aldermen of the City of London, and high commissioners or ambassadors of Commonwealth countries where the British monarch is head of state.

MPs will start paying tribute to the late queen from noon today, and their tributes will continue on Saturday. Ms Truss and senior ministers will attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral, church bells will toll across England and there will be gun salutes with one round for every year of the queen’s life in London’s Hyde Park.

The queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died aged 96 after a 70-year reign, during which she served as a unifying figure amid her country’s political, social and technological change. Charles immediately succeeded her as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort.

The public has already gathered in large crowds and have left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings.

People may be able to pay their respects to the queen as her coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

The king will decide on the length of court or royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households. It is expected to last a month.

Political leaders from around the world have been paying their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the queen’s reign as one of immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world.

“Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour. That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the queen during her time in Ireland,” he said.

“Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.”

US president Joe Biden, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French president Emmanuel Macron were among the leaders who paid tribute to the queen. Pope Francis praised her “unstinting service” to Britain and the Commonwealth, her devotion to duty and her Christian faith. — additional reporting: Guardian