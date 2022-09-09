Shamrock Rovers condemn fans for ‘callous’ chanting after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Shamrock Rovers have condemned their own fans for singing an abusive tune about the death of Queen Elizabeth II during Thursday’s Uefa Conference League tie against Djurgardens of Sweden at Tallaght stadium.

Footage from a mobile phone in the south stand, where the loudest Rovers contingent gather for every match, has been viewed five million times on Twitter.

“Shamrock Rovers has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game,” read a club statement following reports in The Daily Telegraph and The42.ie. “Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers stands for.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity. This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers football club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“Shamrock Rovers football club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation. Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí.’”

Meanwhile, tonight’s League of Ireland game between Derry City and Bohemians at the Brandywell will go ahead as planned.

“Game on!” Derry City tweeted.

All other football matches in Northern Ireland have been postponed as they come under the jurisdiction of the Irish Football Association.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed,” read an IFA statement.