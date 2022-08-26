Second man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Undated family handout photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. Photograph: PA

A second man has been arrested by armed police on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

The 33-year-old, from Dovecot, was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road in Huyton, Liverpool, on Friday afternoon.

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: “The investigation in to Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Police earlier arrested a 36-year-old man they suspect of being the gunman who shot Olivia.

Merseyside Police said the man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday night. He is in custody being questioned by detectives.

The police have released aerial footage of the arrest. They have also released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target of the shooting — convicted burglar Joseph Nee (35) — to hospital, and appealed to anyone who saw the black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the shooting to get in touch.

The vehicle has been seized and it is in the process of being forensically examined.

BREAKING | We've released aerial footage of the moment armed officers arrested a 36 year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel from #Liverpool. Our investigations are continuing at pace thanks to public info - keep it coming @CrimestoppersUK pic.twitter.com/89C9HsaVPn — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 26, 2022

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

As Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by friends and driven to hospital.

Paying tribute to Olivia, her family issued a statement urging anyone with information to contact the police and thanking the emergency services who tried to save her life.

The family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed. Like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.”

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Liverpool. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in Olivia’s memory at the police cordon.

On the flowers from Everton, a message read: “RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy.

“Our city stands united.

“Forever in our thoughts.”

A card on the tribute from Liverpool said: “Rest in peace, Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the shooting was a “tragedy”.

He added: “This is our city. Usually we like to say ‘this is LFC city’ or ‘Everton city’, but in these moments we have to realise it’s our city.

“Whatever we can do together, we have to do it. I don’t like the moments that it happens, but I like the fact that we are then united and support with all we have.” —Agencies