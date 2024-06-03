Mayo crash: Teenager in critical condition, four others hospitalised

The N5 road at Deerpark near Swinford is currently closed with local diversions in place. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A teenager is in critical condition and four others have been hospitalised after a road crash in Mayo on Monday morning.

Gardaí said the single vehicle incident occurred just before 4am on the N5 at Deerpark near Swinford.

The occupants, five males in their teens, were taken from the scene by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital. One of the teenagers is understood to be in critical condition.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. An examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will be carried out this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

