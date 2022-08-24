Liverpool murder: intended victim of gunman who shot girl arrested

A woman lays flowers near the scene in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. Photograph: PA Wire

The man (35) targeted by the gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned over the girl’s murder, police said.

Olivia was fatally shot in her own home in the Dovecot area of the city on Monday night when the intended victim forced his way in as he tried to escape the gunman chasing him.

Det Chief Supt Mark Kameen said the man arrested had allegedly breached his licence conditions with “poor behaviour” and had been detained in hospital.

The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the gunman.

The chief constable of Merseyside police, Serena Kennedy, said the “shocking” killing of Olivia “crosses every single boundary”, as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

The BBC reported that two sources had come forward and given the same name to Merseyside police as of Wednesday morning.

Officers believe the intended victim of the shooting is a well-known member of an organised crime group whose main commodity is drugs.

After being shot, he is believed to have used a mobile phone to call at least two associates, who pulled up in an Audi car and took him to hospital. — PA