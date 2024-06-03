Free contraception scheme extended to women up to age 35

Women aged 17 to 35, inclusive, will be covered under the Free Contraception Scheme.

Women up to the age of 35 will be able to avail of free contraception from July 1st.

This extension has been supported by an additional €4 million in funding through the Women’s Health Fund under the Women’s Health Action Plan 2024-2025, with a total of €48 million now allocated to the scheme for 2024.

The scheme is open to women, girls and other people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors.

It covers the costs of GP consultations, family planning, primary care and student health centres, as well as the cost of prescriptions for a variety of contraception options.

Almost 2,400 GPs and 2,050 pharmacies are providing services under the scheme, with more than 189,000 women accessing the service in 2023.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that “gender should not be a barrier to healthcare”.

“Demand for this service is evident, and we are responding to that demand by extending services to women aged 32 to 35 inclusive from July 1st,” he said. “We know that many women in this age group may be planning to start families, with 33 years being the average age of a first-time mother.

“However, it is important that we support all women in providing equitable access to services that allow them to control their reproductive health and avoid unintended pregnancies. Hormonal contraception is also used to treat the adverse symptoms of periods such as pain and heavy bleeding, so I’m pleased that the Free Contraception Scheme will now also provide this treatment for free to women aged 32-35.

“Amid continuing cost-of-living pressures, this scheme is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide a quality, equitable health service for all.”