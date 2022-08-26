Ryan Giggs trial: Jury sent home to return for deliberations on Monday

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court. Photograph: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The jury in the trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been sent home and will resume its deliberations on Monday.

One of the members of the jury was discharged because of illness.

Judge Hilary Manley told the remaining seven women and four men on Friday: “The juror who was absent yesterday due to illness is unfortunately still not well enough to attend.

“This sort of situation arises in trials from time to time and it is appropriate for me to discharge him from his jury service and he will play no more part in this trial.

“You will now continue as a jury of 11.”

Giggs (48) is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against former girlfriend Kate Greville (38) between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville (26). — PA