Houthis have seized a crucial Red Sea port. Why is it so significant?

Houthi fighters march during a campaign to mobilise more fighters in Sana'a, Yemen, on Friday. Photograph: EPA

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels have seized the Yemeni port of Mocha on the Red Sea as part of a drive to extend their control over strategic global shipping routes.

As the port had been held by military forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, this amounts to a major gain for the Houthis in the Yemeni civil war which began in late 2014.

Where is Mocha port?

It serves Mocha city, about 100km west of Taiz, the capital city of Taiz province, and is 75km away from Bab el-Mandeb Strait which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Taiz city is located on Yemen’s southwestern highlands above the Red Sea coast. It acts as a geographical bridge connecting Yemen’s northern and southern regions.

Why is Mocha port so important?

Control of the port could give the Houthis a stranglehold on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and crucial anti-Houthi supply lines, including the road that links Mocha with Taiz and Mocha’s port.

It is also a significant blow to Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni forces it backs, as well as a boost to Iran as it tries to maintain pressure on global energy supplies.

Control of Mocha Port could give the Houthis a stranglehold on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and crucial anti-Houthi supply lines

How crucial is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The strait is one of the world’s most important routes for global seaborne commodity and goods shipments, particularly from ‌Asia to ⁠Europe via the Suez Canal. It is also vital for traffic from the Suez-Mediterranean pipeline on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, as well as commodities bound for Asia, including Russian oil.

It serves as the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, meaning ships must pass through it to access the canal from the south.

Disruption of shipping in the strait forces vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope ​in southern Africa, adding weeks ​and significant costs to what ⁠would otherwise be a straightforward journey.

What impact has this had on prices?

Oil prices climbed back as high as $110 (€94.80) – the highest since July – on foot of a flare-up in the Iran conflict and reports of the Houthi advance. They fell slightly on Friday following reports that Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterparts next week for talks on a deal temporarily managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Who supports the Houthis?

They are backed by Iran and are regarded as a member of the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance”, which is comprised of Shia fundamentalist organisations such as Lebanon’s Hizbullah, Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, and Yemeni Houthis.

Why does Iran support these groups?

It backs the axis to project regional power, put pressure on the United States and western adversaries, and secure a regional grip on strategic world-trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, the Houthi advance was guided by Iran’s ‌Revolutionary Guards as they sought to open a new front in Iran’s war with the US.

Is shipping through the Strait of Hormuz still being obstructed?

Yes. Between six and 10 commodity and energy vessels have crossed the strait on a daily basis, down from a pre-war average of more than 100-120 ships.

The strait forms the sole sea route for 20 per cent of global oil and natural gas exports and has been one of the global chokepoints during regional crises.

Which countries are most heavily dependent on oil shipped through Hormuz?

Japan relies on Hormuz for 70-90 per cent of total energy supplies, South Korea 70 per cent. China receives 37-46 per cent of the total flow but has turned to overland pipelines from Russia and Central Asia for alternative supplies. India relies on Hormuz for 42 per cent of total energy supplies while Thailand, Italy and European countries also depend on Hormuz.

Are there alternatives to Hormuz?

There are overland pipelines and other ports to bypass Hormuz, but they cannot replace its massive volume. Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait cannot access major pipeline routes if Hormuz has closed. – Additional reporting: Reuters