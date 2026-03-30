Israel allows access to Jerusalem church after blocking a Catholic leader

A service takes place in an empty Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, in November 2023. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he is restoring access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after police prevented a Catholic leader from holding Mass on Palm Sunday, prompting international backlash.

Israeli authorities cited concern for the safety of the Latin patriarch – essentially the Catholic archbishop responsible for the diocese including Israel and Palestinian territories – when they stopped him en route to the church, which is the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified.

Netanyahu said Iran has repeatedly targeted holy sites in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles, including a strike that sent fragments close to the church. That prompted the measures to prevent the patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from holding Mass, he said.

“Even though I understand this concern, as soon as I learned about the incident with Cardinal Pizzaballa, I instructed the authorities to enable the patriarch to hold services as he wishes,” Netanyahu said on X.

US ambassador Mike Huckabee and Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, criticised Israeli authorities earlier Sunday.

Kallas called the restraining measures a “violation of religious freedom,” while Netanyahu’s office said there was “no malicious intent whatsoever”.

Holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem have been closed by authorities to worshippers of all faiths since the beginning of the war with Iran, due to Israeli military directives, and, in particular, locations that don’t have standard protected spaces, according to police. The directives were put in place due to missile attacks from Iran, which have killed at least 19 people in Israel.

“As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the heads of the church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” the patriarchate said. “This incident is a grave precedent, and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world who, during this week, look to Jerusalem.”

Huckabee called the police action an “unfortunate overreach already having major repercussions around the world”. He said it’s “difficult to understand or justify”.

“Freedom of worship in Jerusalem must be fully guaranteed, without exception, for all faiths,” the EU’s Kallas said. “Jerusalem’s multi-religious character must be protected.” – Bloomberg