Trump says he and Netanyahu do not fully agree on West Bank

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss regional security in the Middle East as well as the US-Israel partnership. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump said on Monday that ‍he and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not agree fully on the issue of the Israeli-occupied ‍West Bank but the Republican leader did not lay out what the disagreement was.

In a briefing after a meeting with Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump was asked if he ‌had a message for Netanyahu about the West Bank and if he was concerned that settler violence ⁠in the West Bank could undermine peace.

“We have had a discussion, big discussion ‌for ​a ‍long time on the West Bank. And I wouldn’t say we agree on the West Bank 100 per cent, but we’ll come to a conclusion on the West Bank,” Trump said.

“I don’t want to do ⁠that, it will be announced at an appropriate time,” Trump said when asked ⁠what the disagreement between them was. Netanyahu “will ⁠do the right thing,” Trump added.

Israel has been under mounting international pressure to curb attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West ‍Bank. Home to 2.7 million Palestinians, the West Bank has long been at the heart of plans for a future Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The United Nations, Palestinians and most countries regard settlements as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this, citing biblical ties to the land and security concerns. About half a million Israeli settlers live in the West Bank.

The ‌United Nations’ highest court ‌said last year Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements there were illegal and should be dismantled.

More than 1,000 Palestinians were killed in ‌the West Bank between October 2023 and October 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some ⁠by settler violence, the UN has said. In the same period, 57 Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks.

The trip by Netanyahu to Florida comes amid a new push by officials in Washington to force concessions from Israel to allow progress towards the second phase, which envisages rebuilding Gaza as a demilitarised zone under international supervision.

Asked by reporters how soon this could be achieved, Trump replied: “Very quickly. As quickly as we can, but there has to be a disarmament, you know that ... There has to be a disarming of Hamas. Otherwise: very quickly.” – Guardian, Reuters