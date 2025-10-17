Infectious diseases in Gaza ‘spiralling out of control’, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that infectious diseases in Gaza are “spiralling out of control”, with only 13 of the territory’s 36 hospitals even partially functioning.

“Whether meningitis ... diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses, we’re talking about a mammoth amount of work,” Hanan Balkhy, regional director for the UN health body, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it has brought in about 560 tonnes of food per day on average into Gaza since the ceasefire began.

A WFP spokesperson said: “We’re still below what we need, but we’re getting there ... The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance.”

In a separate update, the WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (WHOoPt), said on Thursday, via social media, that it had been scaling up deliveries of medical supplies to health facilities since the Gaza ceasefire came into effect.

According to Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, the next phases of the truce should include the disarmament of Hamas, the offer of amnesty to Hamas leaders who decommission their weapons and establishing the governance of postwar Gaza.

The plan also calls for renewed aid provision, with international organisations awaiting the reopening of southern Gaza’s Rafah crossing.

A boy hangs a Palestinian flag in Khan Younis. Photograph: ABDOLRAHMAN RASHAD/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said preparations were being made for the strategic crossing, and that he “hoped” it would reopen on Sunday, according to reports.

Israel, however, said earlier that the crossing would only be open to people, not aid.

The war has created a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with the UN declaring famine in August.

Elsewhere, France and Britain, in co-ordination with the United States, are working to finalise a UN Security Council resolution in the coming days that would lay the foundation for a future international force in Gaza, France said on Thursday.

With a shaky US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, planning has begun for an international force to stabilise security in the Palestinian enclave, two senior US advisers said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump’s administration is speaking with many countries interested in contributing to the force, a White House official said on Thursday.

“We are also in conversations about a potential UN Security Council resolution to support this effort,” the White House official said.

The US president warned Hamas on Thursday over a spate of recent killings in the territory.

Mr Trump characterised the killings as a breach of the ceasefire deal he spearheaded, under which the Palestinian militant group returned its last 20 surviving hostages to Israel.

Hamas says it has also handed back all the bodies of deceased captives it can access but the bodies of 19 more are still unaccounted for and believed to be buried under the ruins alongside an untold number of Palestinians.

Hamas stressed their “commitment” to the ceasefire deal with Israel, and that it wants to return all the remaining bodies of hostages left in Gaza. But it said in a statement that the process “may require some time, as some of these corpses were buried in tunnels destroyed by the occupation, while others remain under the rubble of buildings it bombed and demolished”.

Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Thursday, the territory’s Hamas-controlled health ministry said. Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. – Guardian