Who are the Druze, and why does Israel say it is striking Syria for their benefit?

Syrian Druze fighters pose for a photograph after Syrian government forces pulled out of the southern Sweida governorate. Photograph: Shadi Al-Dubaisi/AFP

Violence in Syria pitting the Islamist-led government against members of the Druze community has put a spotlight on the small but influential minority.

Straddling Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Druze occupy a special niche in the region’s complex politics.

Israel has cited protecting the Druze as a reason for attacking forces from Syria’s Islamist-led government.

Who are the Druze?

Syria is home to the largest Druze community in the world. They number about 700,000 and constitute about 3 per cent of the population. While they are scattered across the country, the majority live in the southern Syrian province of Sweida and Jabal al-Druze, the Druze Mountain.

Druze are also found in Lebanon (300,000), Jordan, Israel, Palestine and the Israeli-occupied and annexed Syrian Golan Heights where most of the 20,000 Druze retain Syrian nationality.

Druze have played important roles in the independence movements in Syria and Lebanon and in politics after these states emerged from French rule. Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party, headed by Walid Jumblatt, remains a key player on the political scene.

Druze have also emigrated to the US, UK and Latin America. International lawyer Amal Alamuddin, actor George Clooney’s wife, is of Druze and Sunni background.

What links do they have with Israel?

About 150,000 live in Israel and the Israeli-occupied and annexed Golan Heights.

Those who have lived in Israel since its founding in 1948 are citizens and many have served in the Israeli army and Knesset.

Druze protested in 2018 when a law was adopted that defined Israel as the “nation state” of the Jewish people despite the fact that Druze count for 1.6 per cent, and 21 per cent of Israelis are Palestinian Arabs.

The Druze faith is a monotheistic non-Muslim offshoot of Shia Islam which emerged in the 11th century, believes in reincarnation and embraced aspects of Islam, Christianity and Hinduism. The faith is the third-largest in Syria. Druze are born into the faith. Conversion and apostasy are not allowed and marriage outside the faith is discouraged.

What is the status of the Druze in Syria?

Since the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad in December, the Druze have been divided over their approach to the Sunni fundamentalist government. Some factions have tried to negotiate a new relationship with Damascus, others resist merging their militias with the country’s armed forces, while many reject the presence of Syrian security personnel and soldiers in Sweida.

What’s driving Israel’s intervention?

Israel has reached out to the Druze and the other Syrian minorities to act as their protector. However, after the imposition of the ceasefire in this week’s violence, Syrian forces withdrew from Sweida, indicating that security is likely to be provided by Druze paramilitaries.