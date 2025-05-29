Middle East

Irish troops come under fire while on patrol in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces responsible for incident close to Blue Line, said Tánaiste Simon Harris in statement

File photograph of an Irish Unifil patrol in south Lebanon. Photograph: Mark Kelleher
File photograph of an Irish Unifil patrol in south Lebanon. Photograph: Mark Kelleher
Thu May 29 2025 - 18:20

Irish peacekeepers came under fire in south Lebanon on Thursday.

The Defence Forces said that Irish troops were unharmed in the incident.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were responsible. He said he had been “briefed on an incident in southern Lebanon whereby Irish soldiers were fired at by an IDF patrol close to the Blue Line”.

The Defence Forces said they received reports that a number of shots were fired in the area of a joint Irish peacekeeper and Lebanese Armed Forces patrol in south Lebanon.

READ MORE

In a statement, Oglaigh na hEireann said a number of small arm rounds were fired in the vicinity of the area in which the patrol was operating.

“The patrol withdrew from the area, there was no injuries to the personnel on the patrol and no damage reported to the armoured vehicles they were operating from,” they said.

“All personnel of the Irish contingent in Lebanon are reported to be safe and well, they continue to monitor the situation in southern Lebanon and are committed the stability of the region as impartial peacekeepers.

“We wish to remind all actors of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.”

The Tanaiste said the incident illustrates the dangers that Defence Forces personnel face as they continue to maintain peace in south Lebanon.

“I want to firstly send my best wishes to the Irish Defence Forces personnel affected in today’s incident,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“While am very pleased to report that all personnel are safe and well, the fact they came under fire while on patrol is deeply worrying.

“Today’s incident illustrates the dangers that our peacekeepers face every single day while on a patrol in a region that has been increasingly unstable and volatile.”

The Irish Defence Forces currently has 340 personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.- Press Association

  • Join The Irish Times on Whatsapp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter