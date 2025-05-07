Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza school housing displaced families, medics say

A man carries a toilet chair amid the rubble of a school housing displaced people, following an Israeli strike in central Gaza, on May 7th, 2025. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli strikes on a school housing displaced families in northern Gaza killed 15 Palestinians on Wednesday, local health authorities said, as Israeli forces continued to demolish homes and buildings in Rafah in the south of the enclave.

Medics said two strikes targeted the Karama School in Tuffah, a suburb of Gaza City. Among those killed was a local journalist, Nour Abdu, Palestinian media said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Two Israeli air strikes on another school, housing displaced people in Bureij camp in central Gaza, killed at least 33 people, including women and children, on Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The Israeli military said it struck “terrorists” operating from a command centre in the compound.

READ MORE

The strike, which smashed classrooms and destroyed furniture, caused a large crater in the school campus, where the displaced people who had sought shelter there on Wednesday sifted through rubble to look for some of their belongings.

“What happened is an earthquake. The Israeli occupation hit a school housing children. They are children,” said witness Ali Al-Shaqra. He said the school housed 300 families.

“Here is the building; it was razed to the ground. We cannot find the gas cylinder, the flour bag we had, the kilo of rice, or the meal we got from the Tukkiyah (community kitchen). Thank God we are left with the clothes we had on,” Mr Shaqra added.

In Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt, residents and Hamas sources said Israeli forces, who have taken control of the city, continued to blow up and demolish houses and buildings.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said on Wednesday their fighters had detonated a pre-planted minefield targeting an Israeli armoured force east of Khan Younis in the south. They said they inflicted casualties, followed by mortar shelling of the area.

Israel resumed its offensive in March after the collapse of a US-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months. It has since imposed an aid blockade, drawing warnings from the UN that the 2.3 million population faces imminent famine.

Israeli troops have already taken over an area amounting to around a third of Gaza, displacing the population and building watchtowers and surveillance posts on cleared ground the military has described as security zones.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said he will expand the offensive against Hamas after his security cabinet approved plans that may include seizing the entire Gaza Strip and controlling aid.

But an Israeli defence official said on Monday the operation would not be launched before US president Donald Trump concludes his visit next week to the Middle East, and there was a “window of opportunity” for a ceasefire and hostage release deal during Mr Trump’s visit.

A senior Hamas official said on Wednesday Hamas would not agree to any interim truce in return for a resumption of aid for a few days, and insisted on a full ceasefire deal to end the war.

Basem Naim said Hamas would not accept “desperate attempts before Trump’s visit, through the crime of starvation, the continuation of genocide, and the threat of expanding military action to achieve a partial agreement that returns some (Israeli) prisoners in exchange for a few days of food and drink”.

The war began on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities, and reduced much of Gaza to ruins.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the death of Nour Abdu on Wednesday raised to 213 the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli fire since the war began. – Reuters