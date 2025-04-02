Israel says it will expand Gaza military operation, seize large areas of enclave

A group of internally displaced Palestinian women walks along a street in Gaza City after fleeing northern Gaza following an Israeli army order. Photograph: EPA

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz announced a major expansion of the military operation in Gaza on Wednesday, saying large areas of the enclave would be seized and added to the security zones of Israel.

In a statement, Mr Katz said there would be large-scale evacuation of population from areas where there is fighting, and urged Gazans to eliminate Hamas and return Israeli hostages as the only way to end the war.

He did not make clear how much land Israel intends to seize, however.

It has already set up a significant buffer zone within Gaza, expanding an area that existed around the edges of the enclave before the war and adding a large security area in the so-called Netzarim corridor through the middle of Gaza.

At the same time, Israeli leaders have said they plan to facilitate voluntary departure of Palestinians from the enclave, after US president Donald Trump called for it to be permanently evacuated and redeveloped as a coastal resort under US control.

As of March 23rd, more than 140,000 people had been displaced again since the end of the ceasefire, according to the latest UN estimate – and tens of thousands more are estimated to have fled under evacuation orders over the past week.

Every time families have moved during the war, they have had to leave behind belongings and start nearly from scratch, finding food, water and shelter.

Now, with no fuel entering, transportation is even more difficult, so many are fleeing with almost nothing.

Israel resumed air strikes on Gaza and sent ground troops back in this month, after two months of relative calm following the conclusion of a US-backed truce to allow the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Efforts led by Qatari and Egyptian mediators to get back on tracks talks aimed at ending the war have failed to make progress yet.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said the application of military pressure is the best way to get the remaining 59 hostages back. – Reuters