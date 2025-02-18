Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal, minister says

Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, including an exchange of the remaining Israeli hostages with Palestinian detainees, foreign minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday,

However, Israel also demanded a complete demilitarisation of the enclave, said Mr Saar.

Negotiations for the second phase of the deal were supposed to be under way before the first phase ends on March 2nd, but Qatar said the talks have not officially started yet.

A “Hizbullah model” in Gaza would not be acceptable to Israel “and therefore we need a total demilitarisation of Gaza and no presence of the Palestinian Authority”, Mr Saar said in a press conference.

He said Israel was aware of an alternative plan by Arab states for Gaza, made to counter US president Donald Trump’s proposal to redevelop the strip under U.S. control, which Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said is worthy of exploration.

Israel would not support a plan that would see civilian control of Gaza transferred from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority, said Mr Saar.

Gaza is nearing a critical juncture with the first phase of a ceasefire due to run out.

Israel’s 16-month campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ October 7th, 2023 attack, devastated the territory. Around a quarter million housing units have been destroyed or damaged, according to UN estimates.

More than 90 per cent of the roads and more than 80 per cent of health facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Damage to infrastructure has been estimated at some $30 billion (€28.6 billion), along with an estimated $16 billion in damaged to housing. – Reuters