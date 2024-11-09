Israeli air strikes kill 13 as aid finally reaches northern Gaza

Two separate Israeli strikes have killed at least 13 people including women and children in Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

One of the strikes hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City’s eastern Tufah neighbourhood, killing at least six people, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Two local journalists, a pregnant woman and a child were among the dead.

The Israeli army said the strike targeted a militant belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, offering no evidence or further detail.

READ MORE

Another seven people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the southern city of Khan Younis where displaced people were sheltering, according to a Nasser Hospital official.

It said the dead included two women and a child. The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the blast.

[ Israeli settlers delight in Donald Trump’s returnOpens in new window ]

A woman sits on a bed in a room of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said on Saturday that 11 aid trucks containing food, water and medical equipment had reached the far north of the enclave, including the urban refugee camp at Jabaliya.

It is the first time any aid has reached the area since Israel began a fresh military campaign there last month.

But not all the aid reached the agreed drop-off points, according to a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme, which was involved in the delivery process.

In Jabaliya, Israeli troops stopped one of the convoys bound for nearby Beit Lahiya and ordered the supplies to be offloaded, said Alia Zaki.

The announcement comes days a ahead of a US deadline demanding that Israel improve aid deliveries across Gaza. Experts have said there is a strong likelihood that famine is imminent in parts of northern Gaza.

Palestinians receive aid distributed by UNRWA( Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Israel’s new offensive has focusing on Jabaliya, a densely populated refugee camp where Israel says Hamas had regrouped. Other areas affected by the new campaign include Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun, situated just north of Gaza City.

The UN estimates that tens of thousands of people remain in the area. Earlier this week, the Gaza Health Ministry said there were no ambulances or emergency crews operating north of Gaza City.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck several schools and tent camps, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders.

[ Gaza: Nearly 70% of war dead are women and children, says UN rights officeOpens in new window ]

The conflict has left 90 per cent of Palestinians in Gaza displaced, according to UN figures.

The military has accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools, UN facilities and hospitals.

In July, Israeli air strikes hit a girls’ school in Gaza’s central city of Deir al-Balah, killing at least 30 people sheltering inside. Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas command centre used to direct attacks against its troops and store “large quantities of weapons”.

More than a year of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say.

They do not distinguish between civilians and combatants but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.