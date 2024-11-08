Gaza: Women and children account for nearly 70% of Palestinians killed in war

Children sit on a couch amid the destruction following an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty

The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday nearly 70 per cent of the fatalities it has verified in the Gaza war were women and children, and condemned what it called a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

The UN tally since the start of the war, in which Israel’s military is fighting Hamas militants, includes only fatalities it has managed to verify with three sources, and counting continues.

The 8,119 victims verified is a much lower number than the toll of over 43,000 provided by Palestinian health authorities for the 13-month-old war. But the UN breakdown of the victims’ age and gender backs the Palestinian assertion that women and children represent a large portion of those killed in the war.

This finding indicates “a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality,” the UN rights office said in a statement accompanying the 32-page report.

READ MORE

“It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Also on Friday, Gaza’s health ministry said that Israel’s military offensive in the strip has killed at least 43,508 Palestinians and wounded 102,684 since October 7th, 2023.

People salvage some belongings amid the rubble of destroyed buildings, following Israeli strikes in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 7th. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP Getty

The office of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment on the report’s findings.

Israel’s military says it takes care to avoid harming civilians in Gaza.

It has said approximately one civilian has been killed for every fighter, a ratio it blames on Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group uses civilian facilities. Hamas has denied using civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as human shields.

Ajith Sunghay, Head of the UN Human Rights Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva that the fatalities included in the report were verified by three sources such as neighbours, family members, local NGOs, hospital records or UN staff on the ground.

“The numbers are, of course, massive compared to previous years, so we do need time to catch up and verify”, he said, adding that he thought the final UN tally was likely to be similar to the Palestinian toll.

[ ‘They are sending terrorism to us’: Israeli attacks continue killing civilians in LebanonOpens in new window ]

The youngest victim whose death was verified by UN monitors was a one-day-old boy, and the oldest was a 97-year-old woman, the report said.

Overall, those aged 18 or under represented 44 per cent of the victims, with children aged five-nine representing the single biggest age category, followed by those aged 10-14, and then those aged up to and including four.

This broadly reflects the enclave’s demographics, which the report said reflected an apparent failure to take precautions to avoid civilian losses.

It showed that in 88 per cent of cases, five or more people were killed in the same attack, pointing to the Israeli military’s use of weapons with an effect across a wide area, although it said some fatalities may have been the result of errant projectiles from Palestinian armed groups.

Video: Sally Hayden

Elsewhere, in Lebanon, an Israeli strike on the southern city of Sidon killed three Lebanese citizens and wounded three Lebanese soldiers, the Lebanese army said on Thursday, and the Malaysian government said six of its personnel with Unifil forces had been injured.

The strike targeted a car while it was passing a checkpoint, killing three Lebanese who were inside the vehicle, the army said in a statement.

The wounded soldiers had been serving at the checkpoint, while the Unifil personnel hit were in a vehicle of the UN peacekeeping force that was passing through the checkpoint at the time, according to the army statement.

The Defence Forces confirmed in a statement on X that now Irish troops were involved in the incident in Sidon and that all “personnel deployed in Lebanon are well and accounted”.

On Thursday, at least 30 people, including a seven-month-old baby, were killed after an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Barja.

Israel is continuing its offensive in Lebanon in an effort to dismantle the Iran-backed militant group Hizbullah. – Reuters