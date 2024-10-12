Why should Irish troops and their peacekeeping colleagues stay in Lebanon as war builds?

The situation in southern Lebanon is changing rapidly in the face of an aggressive Israeli army now firing at troops serving with Unifil. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The United Nations’ 10,000-strong peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon – which includes about 360 Irish personnel – is facing unprecedented aggression from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), having come under fire several times this week.

The situation on the ground is changing rapidly and is highly unpredictable in the face of a very determined and aggressive Israeli army, now firing at troops serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The latest incident occurred on Thursday when Unifil said its “Naqoura headquarters was affected by explosions”, with two peacekeepers injured. However, Unifil spokesman Andrea Tenenti said it was “important” for the mission to remain “to fly the UN flag”, adding the mission was deployed at the request of – and by resolution of – the UN Security Council.

“We are staying until the situation becomes impossible for us to operate,” he said, even though the IDF continues to build up its forces in southern Lebanon and its tanks have fired at Unifil positions, with further incidents almost certain.

The main reason for Unifil staying on, according to sources, is to deny Israel carte blanche to enter southern Lebanon and engage in the kind of indiscriminate warfare that has destroyed much of Gaza over the last year, following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023.

One security source who spoke to The Irish Times said Unifil was “effectively the eyes and ears of world” as the IDF advances into Israel. They believed it was crucial Israel knew a 10,000-strong force was in place to witness, and report to the world, any actions it undertook in Lebanon.

Senator Tom Clonan, a former Army officer who has served in Lebanon, agreed. He said the Israelis wanted Unifil out of the region “so they have free rein, like they did in Gaza” as they advance into southern Lebanon in pursuit of Hizbullah.

Israel, he added, had now taken on a “victory doctrine”, meaning it was determined to “take apart Hizbullah” and do so decisively. In that, it had little or no regard what the international community thought of its actions.

Though Unifil troops were now confined to their bases and posts, and could not patrol in southern Lebanon, they could still “observe, record and report” what they saw of Israeli forces. This would record and track the IDF’s movements and actions, all of which would be compiled into daily reports.

“That all gets sent back to [UN headquarters in] New York, which helps inform the world decide what to say to Israel about its actions,” Senator Clonan said.

He added the withdrawal of Unifil at this time would “challenge the fundamental rationale and authority of the United Nations”. If a multinational force like Unifil “could be bullied out of a mission by one country alone” it would undermine the world’s confidence in the UN and also embolden nations such as Russia, China and Iran.

Cathal Berry, former deputy commander of the Army Ranger Wing and now an Independent TD for Kildare South, also believed Unifil should remain. He said the notion the Defence Forces might unilaterally decide to withdraw from the mission was “not on the table”.

“We either stay with Unifil or leave with Unifil. The Irish troops are the backbone of the mission and if we withdrew it would be devastating for the mission,” he said.

Berry added it was also safer for the Unifil troops to remain in their positions, most of which had underground bunkers, than to “go mobile” as part of a withdrawal. Moving, as part of a withdrawal process, would put them at much higher risk of being fired at.

The Irish troops had faced risks before in the region and in other parts of the world. They were adept at “adjusting their operational tempo” depending on the circumstances. Their commanders were very experienced and able to “mitigate risks, and that’s what’s happening” he said.

Berry – who served on many overseas missions, including in Lebanon and Syria – also said though Unifil troops were peacekeepers, that did not mean they were disbarred from protecting themselves under fire from the IDF, including firing back.

“They have anti-tank rockets, medium-range anti-tank missiles that can hit a tank 3km away,” he said. “They have the tools and talent and they have the mandate to return fire when your life is in danger. That’s in place whether it’s a peace-enforcement or peacekeeping mission.”