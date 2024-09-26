Israeli foreign minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Emergency workers arrive at the scene of an Israeli air strike in the town of Maisara, north of Beirut. Photograph: Bilal Hussein/AP

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected proposals from the United States and France calling for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, while prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he had not responded but told the army to keep up its operation.

“There will be no ceasefire in the north,” Mr Katz said on the social media platform X. “We will continue to fight against the Hizbullah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

Mr Netanyahu, who left Israel on Thursday to address the United Nations, issued a statement that said he had ordered the military to keep fighting with full force, in accordance with operational plans.

“This is an American-French proposal that the Prime Minister has not even responded to,” his office said in a statement.

Shortly after the statement was published, the Israeli military said it had launched a new wave of air strikes against Hizbullah targets in Lebanon.

A woman surveys the damage caused by a rocket fired from Lebanon, near Safed, northern Israel. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads one of two nationalist-religious factions in the coalition, said Hizbullah should be crushed and that only its surrender would make it possible for the evacuees to return.

“The enemy must not be given time to recover from the heavy blows he received and to reorganize for the continuation of the war after 21 days,” he said in a statement.

National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right faction was due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday but members of the party have already come out against the proposal.

The United States and France, backed by other allies, called on Wednesday for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon “Blue Line”, the demarcation line between the two countries, to allow the parties to negotiate towards a potential diplomatic resolution.

Israel has launched the heaviest air strikes against Lebanon since the 2006 war over the past week, killing more than 600 people, as months of cross-border fire with the Iranian-backed Hizbullah movement spiralled close to all-out war.

Hizbullah has fired hundreds of missiles at targets in Israel including, for the first time, its economic hub Tel Aviv, although Israel’s aerial defence system has ensured that the damage has been limited.

On Wednesday, Israel’s army chief made the most explicit public comment yet on the possibility of a ground assault on Lebanon, telling troops near the border to be prepared to cross the border.

It was not immediately clear whether the comments were a precursor to a ground operation or a negotiating tactic designed to pressure Hizbullah to back down. Israel called up two extra reserve brigades to the northern sector on Wednesday.

Israel and Hizbullah have been exchanging fire for almost a year since Hizbullah launched a first barrage the day after fighters from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7th. - Reuters