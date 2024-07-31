Hamas says leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Ismail Haniyeh is reported to have been killed in Iran. Photograph: Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country's new president, and said it was investigating.

Several Israeli ministers have reacted to Haniyeh’s death, although Israel has not formally commented on it yet. The heritage minister, Amichay Eliyahu, celebrated his killing, writing on X: “Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better” and that this is the “right way to clean the world from this filth”.

Shlomo Karhi, minister of communications, wrote on X: “Yes, all your enemies will perish, O God”, although it later appeared to have been deleted. Amichai Chikli, minister of diaspora affairs and combating anti-Semitism, posted a video of the Hamas leader on X with the caption “Careful What You Wish For”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haniyeh.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas strongly condemned the killing of Haniyeh, state news agency Wafa reported.

Palestinian national and Islamic factions called for a general strike and mass demonstrations after Haniyeh’s killing.

The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hizbullah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: "We are confident of victory."

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group’s international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7th has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas' ally Iran.

