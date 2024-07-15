Israel-Gaza war: Fate of top Hamas commander unclear after major Israeli air strike

Palestinians survey the damage after an Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi district of Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Photograph: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

The fate of Hamas’s top military commander remained shrouded in uncertainty after Israel targeted him on Saturday in a large air strike in the Gaza Strip, as was the impact of the attack on talks for a tentative ceasefire deal.

But the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said in a joint statement on Sunday afternoon that another target of the attack had been killed: Rafa Salameh, the leader of Hamas forces in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The strike followed weeks of surveillance of a secret compound used by Salameh, according to Israeli defence officials.

In total, at least 90 people were killed in the strike, about half of them women and children, and 300 were wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Reports from Gaza described hospitals overwhelmed by injured Palestinians.

But it remained unclear on Sunday if the primary target, Muhammad Deif, the leader of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, was among the dead.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu of Israel said in a televised news conference on Saturday night that there was still no “absolute certainty” on whether Deif had been killed.

Deif is the second most senior Hamas figure in Gaza, after its leader in the territory, Yahya Sinwar. He is considered one of the architects of the October 7th attack on Israel that prompted the war in Gaza, now in its 10th month.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet described Salameh, the secondary target, as “one of the closest associates” of Deif. They said that he, too, was “one of the masterminds” of the October 7 attack and, among other duties, was responsible for all launches of projectiles toward Israeli territory from the Khan Younis area.

Israeli officials said they received information on Friday suggesting that Deif was at Salameh’s compound. AFter further indications of his presence after 10am on Saturday, Israeli fighter jets struck the villa with at least five precision-guided bombs.

After weeks of an impasse over a ceasefire deal, talks had resumed in recent days, via US and Arab mediators, for an agreement that would see the roughly 120 hostages remaining in Gaza, some alive and some dead, exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

It was not immediately clear how the strike Saturday might affect those talks, which were already fragile and halting.

Elsewhere, a UN assessment has found a fleet of more than 100 lorries would take 15 years to clear Gaza of almost 40m tonnes of rubble in an operation costing between $500m (€544m) and $600m.

According to the assessment, which was published last month by the UN Environment Programme, 137,297 buildings had been damaged in Gaza, more than half of the total. Of these, just over a quarter were destroyed, about a 10th severely damaged and a third moderately damaged.

Large landfill sites covering between 250 and 500 hectares (618 to 1,235 acres) would be necessary to dump the rubble, depending on how much could be recycled, the assessment found.

The conclusions will underline the immense challenge of rebuilding the Palestinian territory after months of a grinding Israeli offensive that has led to large destruction of homes and infrastructure.

In May, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said rebuilding homes in Gaza destroyed during the war could take until 2040 in the most optimistic scenario, with total reconstruction across the territory costing as much as $40bn. – Agencies