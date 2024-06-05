Israel steps up military offensive in Gaza amid renewed truce efforts

Palestinian civilians flee from the east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment on the city on June 5th, 2024. Photograph: BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

Israel announced a new military campaign against Hamas in central Gaza on Wednesday, complicating expected talks between mediators to try to finalise a ceasefire deal.

At least 44 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes in central Gaza Strip areas since Tuesday, health officials in the enclave said.

Residents said Israeli forces had sent tanks into Bureij and that nplanes and tanks pounded the nearby settlements of Al-Maghazi and Al-Nuseirat as well as Deir Al-Balah city, where tanks have not invaded.

Egyptian state media reported that officials from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt would meet in Doha on Wednesday to try to advance a ceasefire deal that would also free some Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

“We are waiting for a response from Hamas” through the Qatari mediators, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday, referring to a ceasefire proposal that US president Joe Biden revealed on Friday.

Qatar said on Tuesday that the proposal was now much closer to the positions of both sides.

Hamas has said it views the contents of the plan positively and has criticised Washington for what it described as attempts to blame the Palestinian militant group for hampering it.

But a spokesman for Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, reiterated on Tuesday it could not agree to any deal unless Israel makes a "clear" commitment to a permanent truce and complete withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it cannot do that until Hamas is wiped out.

US officials say that since it is an Israeli plan, Israel is likely to accept it. Qatar has said Israel needs to give a clear position on the plan that represents the whole government, parts of which have opposed any kind of truce.

Also on Wednesday, a delegation of the Hamas-allied Islamic Jihad group arrived in Cairo for ceasefire talks, the group said in a statement. It said the delegation led by Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala would discuss with Egyptian mediators ways to “end the Zionist aggression on Gaza Strip and efforts to send aid”.

The new Israeli military campaign in central Gaza forced some families to leave their homes in Al-Maghazi and Al-Burej and head towards Deir Al-Balah, which is already sheltering hundreds of thousands of Gazans displaced by violence elsewhere.

The Israeli military also gave an update on Rafah, into which Israeli forces swept last month in what the military calls a limited operation to root out Hamas’s last intact combat units after almost eight months of war in the Gaza Strip.

"The forces found combat means and eliminated armed saboteurs who operated nearby and posed a threat," the military said.

The small city fringing Gaza's southern border with Egypt had been sheltering about one million Palestinians who fled Israeli assaults in other parts of the enclave, but most have fled again in the face of Israel's tank-led advance.

Residents in Rafah said Israeli tanks mounted raids into the centre and deeper into the west before retreating east and south again.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency issued a new plea for a ceasefire on Wednesday on X.

"The war in #Gaza has upended millions of Palestinian lives & caused catastrophic damage to the natural environment that they depend upon for water, clean air, food & livelihoods. Restoring environmental services will take decades - & cannot even start until a #ceasefire," it said.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas as it began an air and ground offensive in Gaza last October after militants stormed across the border into southern Israel on October 7th, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies. About 120 hostages remain in Gaza.

The Israeli military campaign has killed more than 36,000 people in densely populated Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health adminstration, which says thousands more bodies are buried under rubble.