Middle East

World Food Programme cuts aid to 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza due to funding shortages

Food rations halved and cash ​assistance cut for thousands of families

A child stands outside a displacement tent in Gaza City, Palestine. Photograph: Mohammed Al Qumsan / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images
A child stands outside a displacement tent in Gaza City, Palestine. Photograph: Mohammed Al Qumsan / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images
Mon Oct 19 2026 - 10:582 MIN READ

The ‌UN World Food Programme has said funding shortages are forcing major cuts to its aid programme in ‌Gaza, leaving about 500,000 people without monthly food support in a territory where two-thirds of the population struggle ​to get enough to eat.

The WFP said it was reducing the number of recipients of its monthly assistance to 1.1 million people from 1.6 million.

In addition, food rations have been halved, cash ​assistance has been cut for 75,000 families, and the number of daily hot meals for those unable to ⁠cook has fallen to 150,000 from 250,000, with some families in hard-to-reach areas ‌now ‌receiving a ​hot meal only every other day.

The WFP said about 1.4 million people, or two-thirds of Gaza’s population, face crisis levels ⁠of food insecurity or worse, ​including roughly 200,000 people in emergency conditions.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

‘Where is his authority?’ Germany is losing patience with Friedrich Merz

After my friend lost his job, he asked AI what came next

Raphaël Glucksmann’s refusal to use the word ‘genocide’ divides France’s left

Last ​year’s US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for the eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little ‌progress has been made towards implementing a ​deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and ⁠Israel to withdraw its troops.

“It’s a ⁠year into the ​agreement of this ceasefire. Well, life is still brutal here. There is no proper shelter ... There is no basic services. There is no safety, no security,” acting WFP executive director Carl Skau said.

“These cuts are happening just as we are facing the fourth winter. You know, I’ve been through the winters here, absolutely brutal,” he ‌added.

The WFP said it ⁠urgently needs $450 million (€400 million) over the next six months to maintain critical operations in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We tell the world now is ‌this is not the time to look away. This is the time to step up to ​sustain this support, to protect the progress that has been ​made, but also to push for early recovery,” said Skau. - Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter