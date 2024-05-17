Convicted cigarette smuggler ordered to explain source of funds used to build house

The National Crime Agency said it believes Aidan Grew 'has connections to paramilitary activity, cigarette smuggling and money laundering'.

A man suspected of involvement in serious organised crime has been ordered to explain to the UK’s National Crime Agency where he got the funds to build a house in Northern Ireland.

Aidan Grew and his wife, Nuala, who now live in Co Monaghan, built the house in Co Armagh which is estimated to be worth about £275,000 (€321,400).

The Grews will now be required to explain on affidavit the source of the funds used to build the house, in the first use of an unexplained wealth order since parts of the UK’s Criminal Finances Act came into force in Northern Ireland in June 2021.

Mr Grew in 2008 pleaded guilty to evading duty on millions of cigarettes recovered during a police and customs operation near Armagh City in 2005.

READ MORE

In a statement, the agency said the order was obtained in the High Court in Belfast on Friday as part of a continuing civil recovery investigation.

“NCA investigators believe that the man, who is now resident in the Republic of Ireland, has connections to paramilitary activity, cigarette smuggling and money laundering,” it said.

The Grews are not named in the press release but previous court rulings in Belfast show they had previously been the subject of an application for an unexplained wealth order by the agency in June 2022.

According to High Court records, the purpose of the order was to “obtain information, in the form of affidavits and documentation, from the defendants concerning their interests in 36A Grange Blundel Road, Loughgall, Co Armagh”.

The order was initially granted by the judge and on May 3rd, 2022, Mr Grew was served with a summons in Co Monaghan by an officer from An Garda Síochána’s Criminal Assets Bureau.

On the basis that it was not served at their house but by appointment at a Garda station, the Grews argued that the court should set aside service of the originating summons. A judge rejected the argument.

The Grews also argued that the agency did not have the capacity to bring such proceedings because the new laws relating to unexplained wealth orders did not obtain the necessary consent of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This argument was rejected by a judge.

The agency noted that “the order followed a number of legal challenges in the High Court by the defendant’s senior counsel, including an unsuccessful challenge to the legal standing of the NCA in Northern Ireland”.

It also quoted Suzanne Foster, the agency’s head of asset denial, who described it as “a significant milestone in the fight against criminal finance in Northern Ireland”. She added that “to get to this stage we have had to overcome significant legal challenges, and we can now continue to investigate the source of these funds”.

The Grews are represented by Phoenix Law, a Belfast-based law firm. The Irish Times has contacted the firm for comment.