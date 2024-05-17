Israel-Gaza war: no genocide taking place in Gaza, Israel tells UN’s top court

A woman checks a damaged room in a school housing displaced Palestinians that was hit in Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israel on Friday denied genocide was taking place in Gaza and defended the military necessity of its offensive there, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa had asked judges in the UN’s top court to order Israel to halt operations in Rafah and completely withdraw from the Palestinian territory.

On Friday, the second day of a two-day hearing, Israeli justice ministry official Gilad Noam told the ICJ that there is a “tragic war going on but no genocide”.

“This war, like all wars, is tragic. For Israelis and Palestinians and it has exacted a terrible human price but it is not genocide.”

Mr Noam called South Africa’s case, which accuses Israel of violating the genocide convention, “completely divorced from facts and circumstances”.

On Thursday, South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, requested the court to order Israel to “immediately, totally and unconditionally withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip”.

The South African legal team framed the Israeli military operation as part of a genocidal plan aimed at bringing about the destruction of the Palestinian people.

In past rulings, the court has rejected Israel’s demands to dismiss the case and ordered it to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians, while stopping short of ordering it to halt the assault.

In Gaza, the US Central Command (Centcom) said on Friday that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at 9am local time. No US troops went ashore in Gaza, it added.

“This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organisations,” Centcom said.

At least 35,272 Palestinians have been killed and 79,205 have been wounded in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said. – Guardian