French police kill man ‘trying to burn synagogue’ in Rouen

The scene in Rouen, Normandy, after police killed a man who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue.

French police have killed an armed man who wanted to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen, France’s Interior Ministry said.

Police officers in Rouen ‘neutralised’ an armed individual, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

Mr Darmanin posted on X, formerly Twitter: “In Rouen, national police officers neutralised early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage,” he said.

The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed.

Le Figaro reports police intervened around 6.45am due to smoke at a Rouen synagogue. Officials saw a suspect on the roof, who then jumped and rushed at police with an iron bar and knife and tried to stab a police officer, according to Le Figaro, which cited a source.

Rouen’s mayor said in a post the Normandy city was “battered and shocked”.

Elie Korchia, president of France’s Consistoire Central Jewish worshippers’ body, thanked police who had “avoided another anti-Semitic tragedy”.

Tensions and anger have grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war. Anti-Semitic acts have surged in the country, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe. – Agencies