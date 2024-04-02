Seven aid workers killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Seven people from the World Central Kitchen were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Seven people working with World Food Kitchen, a charity spearheading efforts to alleviate looming famine in Gaza, have been killed in an Israeli air strike, the charity said, throwing humanitarian relief efforts in the Palestinian territory into chaos as the organisation said it would suspend operations.

The workers were travelling in two armoured vehicles branded with the charity’s logo, according to a statement released early on Tuesday. World Central Kitchen (WCK) said those killed were from the UK, Australia, Poland and Palestine, as well as a US-Canada dual citizen.

“Despite co-ordinating movements with the [Israeli army], the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route,” the charity said.

Erin Gore, the WCK chief executive, said: “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.”

The charity will pause its operations in the region and says it will make a decision about the future of its work, raising fears that a nascent maritime corridor from Cyprus to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza in the face of repeated Israeli obstructions may collapse.

It was not immediately possible to determine the source of the attack on the WCK convoy. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said they were “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident”.

A statement said: “The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

Aid agencies’ efforts to get humanitarian assistance to where it is most needed have been severely hampered by a combination of logistical obstacles, a breakdown of public order and lengthy bureaucracy imposed by Israel. The number of aid trucks entering the territory by land over the past five months has been far below the 500 a day that entered before the war.

A destroyed World Central Kitchen car on Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Last month more than 100 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire at an aid distribution point in Gaza City. The Israeli military said most died in a crush, but Palestinian officials and witnesses denied this, saying the majority of those taken to hospital had bullet wounds.

The United Nations has said at least 576,000 people in the coastal territory – a quarter of the population – are on the brink of famine, and pressure has been growing on Israel to increase the flow of aid.

The aid ships that arrived on Monday carried some 400 tonnes of food and supplies. Photograph: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/AFP

Aid ships that arrived on Monday carried 400 tonnes of food and supplies – enough for one million meals – in a shipment organised by the United Arab Emirates and WCK. Last month another WCK vessel delivered 200 tonnes of aid in a pilot run enabled by WCK and others in Gaza who built a jetty from the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli bombing during the past five months.

The Israeli military was involved in co-ordinating both deliveries.

Washington, Israel’s most important ally, has promoted the sea route as a new way to get desperately needed aid to northern Gaza, which is largely cut off from the rest of the territory by Israeli forces.

Israel has barred Unrwa, the main UN agency in Gaza, from making deliveries to the north after claiming several of its employees were involved in the Hamas attack that triggered the war. Other aid groups say sending truck convoys north has been too dangerous because of the military’s failure to ensure safe passage.

About 1,200 Israelis were killed and a further 250 taken hostage on October 7th, according to Israeli data, while more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli offensive, according to the local health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

José Andrés, the founder of WCK, said on X that the charity “lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza”.

He wrote: “I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These are people … angels … I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless … they are not nameless.”

He said the Israeli government needed to “stop this indiscriminate killing”.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, named the Australian national killed as Zomi Frankcom, and called her work “extraordinarily important”.

Albanese said his government would call in the Israeli ambassador over an incident that he said was “beyond any reasonable circumstances”, adding: “Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers, which is completely unacceptable.” – Guardian