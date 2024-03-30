Palestinian boy (13) killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Motasem Ekmel (13) during his funeral following an overnight Israeli raid at Qabatya, near the West Bank city of Jenin, on Saturday. Photograph: Alaa Badarneh/Shutterstock

In an incident under review by the Israeli military, Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

Confrontations with Israeli forces broke out during a predawn military raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin city, the Wafa report said. The Israeli military said a number of Palestinian gunmen had shot at its troops, who returned fire. “The circumstances of the incident are under review,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Earlier, Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati condemned the “targeting” of United Nations forces in southern Lebanon that injured three UN observers and a translator as they were carrying out a foot patrol outside the border town of Rmeish. The UN peacekeeping mission said it was still investigating the origin of the blast. Unifil said in a statement the targeting of peacekeepers was “unacceptable”.

The Israeli military denied involvement in the incident.

Israel’s military also said it was continuing operations around Gaza’s largest hospital al-Shifa in Gaza City for a 13th day. Most of the Palestinian territory’s hospitals are not functioning and its health system is “barely surviving,” the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

Hamas said that in addition to the ongoing al-Shifa operation, Israeli troops continued “aggression” against Nasser hospital and continued to “besiege” al-Amal hospital in the same city. The Israeli army said troops continue to operate in the al-Amal area of Khan Younis.

The Hamas press office on Saturday reported more than 50 Israeli air strikes over the previous 24 hours, with “civilian houses” targeted across the coastal territory, as well as tank fire in the Gaza City area and southern Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry, which is run by Hamas, said 82 Palestinians were killed and 98 injured in Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours.

Israel’s military said it had struck dozens of targets, including militants and their compounds in central and northern Gaza.