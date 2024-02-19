Israel-Hamas war: Israel to launch Rafah attack unless hostages freed by March

Palestinians work in the street following a Israeli military operation in the Al Nusairat refugee camp, Gaza Strip. Photograph: EPA

Israel will launch a ground offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah unless hostages still held by Hamas are released by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next month, a member of the Israeli war cabinet said on Sunday.

“To those saying the price is too high, I say this very clearly: Hamas has a choice,” Benny Gantz, a retired military chief of staff, said in a speech Sunday to American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem. “They can surrender, release the hostages, and this way, the residents of Gaza can celebrate the holy holiday of Ramadan.”

Ramadan, a month during which Muslims fast in the day, is expected to start on March 10th.

Mr Gantz pledged the military would facilitate the evacuation of Gazan civilians in co-ordination with the United States and Egypt to minimise casualties. Israel has been under intense pressure, including from some of its closest allies, to scrap the planned assault on Rafah or at least ensure civilians are allowed to leave beforehand and are sent to safe places.

More than one million Palestinians fled to Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military focused on northern and central areas during the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said a ground operation in Rafah is essential for eliminating Hamas’s remaining battalions and that those calling for Israel to stay out of the area are essentially calling for Israel to lose the war.

Mr Gantz pledged to continue fighting until Israel’s goals are achieved, including removing the threat of Hamas, as well as Hizbullah in Lebanon, bringing the remaining around 130 hostages home, and replacing Hamas in Gaza completely.

Talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages have stumbled in recent days as Mr Netanyahu rejected Hamas’s demands as “delusional”.

Mr Gantz also told the Jewish leaders that he opposes unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, and that following the October 7th massacre by Hamas, such a step is not the way to regional stability and peace.

Mr Gantz is an opposition leader and former head of the Israel Defence Forces. The war cabinet, made up of just five people, was formed days after the war erupted on October 7th and is meant to see Israel through the conflict.

According to recent surveys, Mr Gantz is more popular than Mr Netanyahu among Israelis and is considered the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister. His National Unity party is polling far ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud.

Mr Netanyahu expressed outrage Sunday at remarks by Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who said Israel was carrying out genocide in Gaza and compared Israel’s actions to Adolf Hitler’s policy of murdering Jews.

“Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line,” Mr Netanyahu said.

The United Nations’ top court on Monday opens a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, with more than 50 states due to address the judges.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki will speak first in the legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly asked the court for an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation.

The hearings will be held until February 26th, after that the judges are expected to take several months to deliberate before issuing an advisory opinion.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, it could increase political pressure over its ongoing war in Gaza.

The war with Hamas began when the Iran-backed group infiltrated from Gaza and carried out attacks across southern Israel, leaving about 1,200 people dead and taking more than 250 hostage.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing war. It has not said how many of those are combatants. – Agencies