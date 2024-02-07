Israel-Hamas war: diplomatic push to secure Gaza ceasefire as Hamas responds to plan

A destroyed building in the aftermath of an Israeli bombardment on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas has proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan in response to Qatari and Egyptian mediators’ attempts to secure a truce in the Gaza Strip war with Israel.

The proposed three stages would see Hamas exchange Israeli hostages it captured on October 7th for Palestinian prisoners, secure the reconstruction of Gaza and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and an exchange of bodies and remains, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Qatar’s prime minister said Hamas’s reaction to the latest Gaza ceasefire plan has been “generally positive”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shared his assessment on Tuesday at a news conference with visiting US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

At least 31 of the 136 remaining Israeli hostages captured by Hamas are dead, according to an internal assessment conducted by the Israeli military seen by Reuters.

There are unconfirmed intelligence reports indicating that at least 20 other hostages may also be dead.

Elsewhere, the US military said Houthi militants had targeted shipping in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with six ballistic missiles.

The military said a Marshall Island-owned bulk carrier received minor damage, but there were no injuries reported.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees expects its preliminary report into Israeli claims that a dozen of its employees took part in the October 7th attack on Israel to be ready by early next month.

The United States and United Kingdom were among those who pulled funding for the agency after Isreal’s claims.

The agency has warned of a significant funding shortfall after several large donors suspended funding after Israel accused 12 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees of participating in the October 7th Hamas attack inside southern Israel. – Guardian