Israel-Hamas war: Blinken heads to Egypt for talks as part of push for Gaza ceasefire

US secretary of state Antony Blinken boards a plane bound for Cairo at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Photograph: MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of state Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt after starting a diplomatic push in the Middle East on Monday for a deal that would pause the war in the Gaza Strip and release the hostages there.

Mr Blinken, making his fifth trip to the region since the October 7th attack on Israel, is heading to Cairo next to meet Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

On Monday, the secretary of state met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh in the first stop on a trip that will also include meetings in Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank.

Speaking with the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Mr Blinken “underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and preventing further spread of the conflict,” the State Department said. It added that they discussed “an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza that provides lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Mr Blinken is hoping to hammer out an agreement that could temporarily stop the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, secure the release of the remaining hostages there in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails, and allow more desperately needed aid into the territory.

But even as he sought to ease tensions in the region, a drone struck a base in eastern Syria that has housed American and allied troops, killing six Kurdish fighters, according to the official media outlet of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led group.

The Syrian Democratic Forces blamed the attack on a militia group linked to Iran, which would make it the latest in a series of strikes by Iranian-backed militias since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas.

For the last decade, the Syrian Democratic Forces, which consists of fighters from the local Kurdish ethnic minority, has operated in eastern Syria with support from a US-led international coalition that needed a local partner to battle the Islamic State group. Though the group has been largely defeated there, a limited number of US troops have remained on the ground.

US forces in the region have come under repeated attack by militant groups supported by Iran over the last few months, as the groups have targeted bases and troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, as well as on US-owned ships in the Red Sea.

The United States and its allies have retaliated with several rounds of air strikes, including some over the weekend against a militia in Yemen, in response to the ship attacks, and Friday against targets in Syria and Iraq in response to a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan.

The Biden administration has said it does not want to engage in a direct military conflict with Iran. Iranian officials, too, have said that they want to avoid a wider war, while warning they would respond if attacked.

Amid fears of a broader war, Israeli forces were advancing Monday toward Rafah, a southern city in Gaza that is a main entry point for aid and a refuge for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who were forced from their homes earlier in the war.

On Monday, Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, called Rafah “Hamas’ last stronghold.”

“Every terrorist hiding in Rafah should know, they will end like those in Khan Younis, Gaza or any other place in the Gaza Strip,” Mr Gallant said, referring to other cities in the territory that have been bombarded by Israeli forces.

Israel invaded Gaza after Hamas-led gunmen killed about 1,200 people in Israel and abducted another 240 in a cross-border attack October 7th, according to Israeli officials. Since then, more than 27,000 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel has said its troops will continue fighting in Gaza until Hamas is defeated and the remaining hostages, believed to number more than 100, are freed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.